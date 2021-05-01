Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAstraZeneca confirms delays to COVID-19 shots produced in Latin America

Reuters
1 minute read

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) has confirmed setbacks to production of its COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, excluding Brazil, but said it will still meet a commitment to deliver 150 million doses to the region this year.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday that lower-than-expected production, shortages of critical supplies and longer periods for regulatory approval had slowed the process.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · April 30, 2021 · 11:02 PM UTCBiden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE Chilean regulator sees no clouds over Sputnik vaccine despite Brazilian rejection
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. hears global demand for vaccines, but still studying how to allocate
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsOverwhelmed India running short of COVID-19 vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. extends transit face mask requirements through Sept. 13