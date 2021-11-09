AstraZeneca to create separate division for vaccines, antibody therapies

A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at one of the Youth centres where citizens can get the vaccines without prior registration, in an effort to boost the country's vaccination drive, in Cairo, Egypt, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Nov 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies to be led by senior executive Iskra Reić, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it builds focus on its COVID-19 shot and development of coronavirus treatments.

Reuters in July reported that the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021. read more

