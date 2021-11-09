Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
AstraZeneca to create separate division for vaccines, antibody therapies
Nov 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies to be led by senior executive Iskra Reić, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it builds focus on its COVID-19 shot and development of coronavirus treatments.
Reuters in July reported that the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021. read more
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
