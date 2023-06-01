AstraZeneca drug combo gets US nod to treat a type of prostate cancer
- Companies
June 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Thursday that a combination of its cancer drug Lynparza and abiraterone has been approved in the United States for the treatment of BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
The company said the combination treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 76% compared with usage of abiraterone alone.
Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.