AstraZeneca hopes to settle EU legal dispute in coming weeks - exec

Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) hopes to settle a legal dispute with the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in the coming weeks, a senior executive said on Thursday, potentially ending a row that has dogged the drug maker and Brussels this year.

The company is in talks with the EU, Ruud Dobber, executive vice president of the BioPharmaceuticals business, said on a briefing.

"We're hopeful in the next few weeks we will have a settlement," he said without giving further details.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Pushkala Aripaka; Editing by Alex Richardson Writing by Josephine Mason

