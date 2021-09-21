Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
AstraZeneca to invest $360 million in new Irish drug manufacturing site
Sept 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Tuesday it would invest $360 million to develop an advanced manufacturing facility in Ireland to produce primary ingredients for medicines.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, which completed its $39 billion purchase of rare disease drugs maker Alexion in July, has a large portfolio of treatments for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and a COVID-19 vaccine, with several drugs under trials.
