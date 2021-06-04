Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion

2 minute read

A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File photo

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) will appoint long-serving finance chief Marc Dunoyer to head Alexion (ALXN.O) on completion of its agreed acquisition of the U.S. rare disease business, it said on Friday.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker agreed in December to buy Alexion for $39 billion. The company's biggest deal yet gives it a specialist in rare-disease immunology to add to its fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine. read more

Dunoyer's proposed switch will allow Alexion's Aradhana Sarin to move in the opposite direction, becoming AstraZeneca CFO in the first change to its senior leadership in eight years. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot and Chairman Leif Johansson have been in their roles since 2012 and Dunoyer was appointed in late 2013. (https://bit.ly/3vQ1KzF)

London-listed AstraZeneca said Sarin's appointment is conditional upon completion of the Alexion deal, which was approved by shareholders last month. Britain and the European Union are reviewing the deal, which gained U.S. approval in April. read more

As well as becoming Alexion chief executive, Dunoyer will also be appointed chief strategy officer at AstraZeneca. He will leave the board but continue to report to Soriot.

It was unclear what role current Alexion CEO Ludwig Hantson would take after Dunoyer's arrival.

AstraZeneca declined to comment and a representative of United States-based Alexion could not be reached for immediate comment outside business hours.

($1 = 0.7098 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 4:12 AM UTCU.S. job growth likely picked up in May, worker shortages still a challenge

U.S. job growth likely accelerated in May as vaccinations eased the pandemic's grip on the economy, but companies faced difficulties hiring, with millions of unemployed Americans at home because of childcare problems and generous unemployment checks, leaving open the chance for another letdown in job creation.

BusinessBiden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
BusinessAsia tracks Wall St lower as U.S. inflation bets perk up
BusinessGlobal M&A surges to record high for third straight month
BusinessApple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, new iPad Mini - Bloomberg News