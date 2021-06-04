AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion

A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File photo

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) will appoint long-serving finance chief Marc Dunoyer to head Alexion (ALXN.O) on completion of its agreed acquisition of the U.S. rare disease business, it said on Friday.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker agreed in December to buy Alexion for $39 billion. The company's biggest deal yet gives it a specialist in rare-disease immunology to add to its fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine. read more

Dunoyer's proposed switch will allow Alexion's Aradhana Sarin to move in the opposite direction, becoming AstraZeneca CFO in the first change to its senior leadership in eight years. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot and Chairman Leif Johansson have been in their roles since 2012 and Dunoyer was appointed in late 2013. (https://bit.ly/3vQ1KzF)

London-listed AstraZeneca said Sarin's appointment is conditional upon completion of the Alexion deal, which was approved by shareholders last month. Britain and the European Union are reviewing the deal, which gained U.S. approval in April. read more

As well as becoming Alexion chief executive, Dunoyer will also be appointed chief strategy officer at AstraZeneca. He will leave the board but continue to report to Soriot.

It was unclear what role current Alexion CEO Ludwig Hantson would take after Dunoyer's arrival.

AstraZeneca declined to comment and a representative of United States-based Alexion could not be reached for immediate comment outside business hours.

($1 = 0.7098 pounds)

