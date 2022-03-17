Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

AstraZeneca to pay $775 mln to settle drug dispute

1 minute read

The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 17 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) will pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd related to rare disease treatment Ultomiris, it said on Thursday.

The settlement would not affect AstraZeneca's financial forecasts for 2022, it said.

(The story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to drop reference to Ultomiris being an ALS drug.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters