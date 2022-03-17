AstraZeneca to pay $775 mln to settle drug dispute

The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

March 17 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) will pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd related to rare disease treatment Ultomiris, it said on Thursday.

The settlement would not affect AstraZeneca's financial forecasts for 2022, it said.

