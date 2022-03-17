1 minute read
AstraZeneca to pay $775 mln to settle drug dispute
March 17 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) will pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd related to rare disease treatment Ultomiris, it said on Thursday.
The settlement would not affect AstraZeneca's financial forecasts for 2022, it said.
(The story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to drop reference to Ultomiris being an ALS drug.)
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
