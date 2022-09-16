AstraZeneca says antibody cocktail backed for treating COVID in EU

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) antibody cocktail for preventing COVID-19, Evusheld, has now been recommended for treating the disease in the European Union (EU), the company said on Friday, potentially broadening the market for a key therapy.

The injection, which was designed to protect against COVID-19 infection for at least six months, has been used in many countries in people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

The latest endorsement for Evusheld by the EU drugs regulator is for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID‑19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19.

