AstraZeneca says drug combo meets goal in late-stage ovarian cancer trial
April 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) on Wednesday said a combination of its cancer drugs Imfinzi and Lynparza met the main goal in a late-stage trial in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
The drugmaker said treatment with a combination of those drugs, along with chemotherapy and bevacizumab - the existing standard of care - improved progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer without certain mutations.
Lynparza, jointly developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co (MRK.N), was approved last year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations.
Imfinzi alone, along with chemotherapy and bevacizumab, did not reach statistical significance in its interim analysis, the drugmaker added.
