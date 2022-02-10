AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine demand high in Latam, Middle East, Asia
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca (AZN.L) said global interest in government purchase agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine was driven by strong demand in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, even as aggregate global demand this year will fall.
Speaking on a media call after the release of the company's fourth-quarter results, CEO Pascal Soriot said the shot, branded Vaxzevria, is receiving a "fantastic welcome" in those regions.
The drugmaker earlier flagged a likely fall in COVID-19-related product sales this year, as an expected decline in vaccine revenue is to be partially offset by growth in sales of its antibody drug Evusheld. read more
