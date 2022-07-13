1 minute read
AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine as effective as mRNA shots in review
July 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Wednesday a review of real-world data showed its COVID-19 vaccine provided equally effective protection against hospitalisation and death after two doses as with current mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna (MRNA.O). (https://bit.ly/3PkllkM)
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
