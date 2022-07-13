AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine as effective as mRNA shots in review

Josnithe Paul, a migrant from Haiti trying to reach the United States with her husband, after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination campaign held by the Mexican Army at the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

July 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Wednesday a review of real-world data showed its COVID-19 vaccine provided equally effective protection against hospitalisation and death after two doses as with current mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna (MRNA.O). (https://bit.ly/3PkllkM)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.