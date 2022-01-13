AstraZeneca says higher antibody response against Omicron with booster dose

A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Thursday new data from trials showed there was a higher antibody response against the Omicron coronavirus variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma, when its vaccine was given as a third booster dose.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

