AstraZeneca says higher antibody response against Omicron with booster dose
Jan 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Thursday new data from trials showed there was a higher antibody response against the Omicron coronavirus variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma, when its vaccine was given as a third booster dose.
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
