AstraZeneca says Lynparza gets EU nod to treat early-stage breast cancer
Aug 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday its drug Lynparza, developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co (MRK.N), was approved by the European Union as an adjuvant treatment for patients with a form of a genetically mutated early-stage breast cancer.
