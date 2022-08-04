AstraZeneca says Lynparza gets EU nod to treat early-stage breast cancer

Tablet bottles for AstraZeneca's cancer medicine Lynparza seen in an undated handout image provided to Reuters on June 27, 2022. AstraZeneca/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday its drug Lynparza, developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co (MRK.N), was approved by the European Union as an adjuvant treatment for patients with a form of a genetically mutated early-stage breast cancer.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

