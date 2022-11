Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) is selling its West Chester manufacturing site in Ohio in the United States to biomanufacturing company National Resilience Inc, the company said on Tuesday.

The London-listed drugmaker expects to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2023.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











