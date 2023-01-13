AstraZeneca signs COVID treatment deal with China's Genertec Meheco















BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) has signed a cooperation agreement with China's Genertec Meheco for COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld, it said on Friday.

Genertec Meheco, a unit of Shanghai-listed China Meheco Group Co (600056.SS), will be responsible for the import and distribution of Evusheld in mainland China once the drug is approved to enter the Chinese market with conditions or for emergency use.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman











