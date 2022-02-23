AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L) signed an agreement with Canada for 100,000 doses of its antibody therapy for prevention of COVID-19 in some high-risk patients, the country's government said on Wednesday.
AstraZeneca's Evusheld is under review by Health Canada for use as a preventive treatment against the disease in those who are immunocompromised.
"While vaccines provide excellent protection, people who are immunocompromised may need additional protection against COVID-19," said Canadian health minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
Initial deliveries of the antibody are expected to arrive in Canada within a month of authorization, the government said.
The company said doses of Evusheld will be delivered this year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.