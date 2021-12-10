AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 antibody cocktail to Singapore

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Friday it will supply Singapore with its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, by the end of the year.

Evusheld can act as another layer of protection, alongside vaccines, for people who are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, according to AstraZeneca's statement.

The company did not specify how many courses of the treatment would be supplied to the Southeast Asian city-state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised the use of Evusheld to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.