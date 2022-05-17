1 minute read
AstraZeneca wades deeper into COVID therapeutics
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has signed a licence agreement with a small UK-based biotech company for a slate of COVID antibody therapies, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said on Tuesday.
The experimental antibody therapies - developed by RK Bio, include those designed to target people with compromised immune systems - such as AstraZeneca's own antibody cocktail, Evusheld, which is already approved in multiple countries.
Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Twitter @NatalieGrover; editing by Jason Neely
