AstraZeneca wades deeper into COVID therapeutics

A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has signed a licence agreement with a small UK-based biotech company for a slate of COVID antibody therapies, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said on Tuesday.

The experimental antibody therapies - developed by RK Bio, include those designed to target people with compromised immune systems - such as AstraZeneca's own antibody cocktail, Evusheld, which is already approved in multiple countries.

