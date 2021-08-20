Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Future of Health

AstraZeneca's Alexion halts late-stage trial for Lou Gehrig's drug

A test tube is seen in front of displayed Alexion Pharma and AstraZeneca logos in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustratio

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Friday its newly acquired Alexion division was halting a late-stage trial of its treatment for a rare neurological disorder called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The decision follows a review by an independent panel, which recommended the trial be discontinued due to a lack of efficacy, AstraZeneca said.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, weakens muscles and causes nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord to break down, affecting physical function and leading to severe disability and death.

Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

