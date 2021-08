The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo

Aug 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Friday its antibody therapy met the main goal of preventing COVID-19 infection in a late-stage study.

The company said the treatment reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77%.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

