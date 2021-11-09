Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 cocktail clears first step for registration in Australia
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration added that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the antibody cocktail, EVUSHELD, in Australia.
Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
