AstraZeneca's COVID-19 cocktail clears first step for registration in Australia

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration added that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the antibody cocktail, EVUSHELD, in Australia.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

