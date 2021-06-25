AstraZeneca's diabetes drug study shows benefit in adolescents

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) diabetes drug significantly reduced blood sugar levels in adolescents aged 10–17 with type 2 diabetes in a late-stage study, the UK-based drugmaker said on Friday.

In type 2 diabetes, the body cannot properly use or make enough of the hormone insulin to convert blood sugar into energy.

In the study, patients who received once-weekly dose of exenatide, sold as Bydureon by AstraZeneca, showed significantly reduced levels of HbA1c - a measure of average blood sugar - from baseline at 24 weeks compared to placebo.

Exenatide is already approved in the United States for adult patients with type 2 diabetes.

Data from the study was presented at the 2021 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.