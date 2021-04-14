Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAstraZeneca's drug Tagrisso gets China nod for early lung cancer
AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said on Wednesday that China's health regulator expanded the use of Tagrisso, the British drugmaker's lung cancer treatment, in patients with a type of lung cancer when diagnosed at an early stage.
China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Tagrisso as an adjuvant therapy for patients with early-stage lung cancer who have a mutation of the EGFR gene, AstraZeneca said.
The drug is now approved to treat early-stage lung cancer in more than a dozen countries, including, most recently, in the United States. read more
The drugmaker said the Chinese approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial that showed Tagrisso cut the risk of disease recurrence or death by 83%.
The EGFR mutation is found in about a quarter of global lung cancer cases, and older generation of EGFR inhibitors include Roche's Tarceva and AstraZeneca's own Iressa.
