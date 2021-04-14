Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAstraZeneca's drug Tagrisso gets China nod for early lung cancer

Reuters
2 minutes read

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said on Wednesday that China's health regulator expanded the use of Tagrisso, the British drugmaker's lung cancer treatment, in patients with a type of lung cancer when diagnosed at an early stage.

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Tagrisso as an adjuvant therapy for patients with early-stage lung cancer who have a mutation of the EGFR gene, AstraZeneca said.

The drug is now approved to treat early-stage lung cancer in more than a dozen countries, including, most recently, in the United States. read more

The drugmaker said the Chinese approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial that showed Tagrisso cut the risk of disease recurrence or death by 83%.

The EGFR mutation is found in about a quarter of global lung cancer cases, and older generation of EGFR inhibitors include Roche's Tarceva and AstraZeneca's own Iressa.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · April 15, 2021 · 11:58 PM UTCFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, hopes U.S. regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan to expand quasi-emergency measures, casting fresh doubts on Olympics
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. preparing for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer chief sees need
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil's hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 rages
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsStudy finds young U.S. Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk

A study of more than 3,000 young U.S. Marines found that those without a history of COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of infection than those previously infected, according to findings published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.