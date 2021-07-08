Astros P Brooks Raley (health, safety protocols) put on IL

Jul 4, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Brooks Raley (58) celebrates after striking out Cleveland Indians pinch hitter Oscar Mercado (not pictured) to end the game at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-08 16:25:26 GMT+00:00 - The Houston Astros placed left-hander Brooks Raley on the injured list Thursday due to health and safety protocols.

The Astros recalled right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

Raley, 33, owns a 2-3 record with two saves and a 5.93 ERA in 36 relief appearances this season. He last pitched on Sunday, recording the save in a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians after tossing one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.

Raley sports a 3-6 record with three saves and a 6.19 ERA in 71 career appearances (five starts) with the Chicago Cubs (2012-13), Cincinnati Reds (2020) and Astros.

Garza, 27, is 0-2 with a 4.82 ERA in eight relief appearances this season with Houston. He is also 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances with Sugar Land in 2021.

(Field Level Media)

