BENGALURU, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd wants to discontinue the late-stage trial of Merck & Co's(MRK.N) experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir in moderate COVID-19 patients, the Indian drug regulator's expert committee said on Friday.

