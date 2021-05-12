Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia in 'active talks' with Moderna to locally produce mRNA vaccines

Reuters
1 minute read

Australia is in "active talks" with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for mRNA vaccines, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday.

Moderna on Wednesday announced a supply pact with Australia for 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, of which 10 million doses against the original strain of the virus are to be delivered toward the end of this year. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · May 12, 2021 · 8:48 PM UTCGlobal concern grows as COVID-19 variant ravages rural India

India's coronavirus death toll crossed 250,000 on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, leaving families to weep over the dead in rural hospitals or camp in wards to tend the sick.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsHow can we stop the next pandemic? Here's what WHO panel recommends
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDelaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses can help reduce deaths - study
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsmRNA vaccines appear effective vs India variant; people with HIV at higher risk for severe COVID-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: Should my teen get the COVID-19 vaccine?