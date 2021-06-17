Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Australia panel to recommend AstraZeneca vaccines only for above 60s-media

2 minute read

A staff member prepares vaccines at a New South Wales coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mass vaccination hub as it opens at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, May 10, 2021. James Gourley/Pool via REUTERS

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australia's expert immunisation panel would recommend restricting the use of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine only to people over 60, Australian media reported on Thursday.

Australia's state and territory leaders have been informed about the recommendation from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and an emergency national cabinet meeting could be held on Thursday to discuss whether to alter the vaccine rollout, Nine News reported.

Australia in early April recommended people under 50 should get Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca due to concerns of blood clots among recipients. read more

Australia's health ministry did not immediately respond to request seeking comment.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · June 16, 2021 · 10:22 PM UTCPfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study's main goal.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsRegeneron’s antibody therapy cuts deaths among some hospitalised COVID-19 patients -study
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNovartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCureVac fails in pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial with 47% efficacy
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia panel to recommend AstraZeneca vaccines only for above 60s-media