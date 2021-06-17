Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people over 60

A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australia will recommend AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines only for people aged 60 years and over, while Pfizer (PFE.N) shots will be offered to others, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday.

Australia said in early April they would recommend people under 50 should get Pfizer's vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca due to concerns over blood clots among recipients. read more

