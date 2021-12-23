Australia to shorten COVID-19 booster dose intervals from January

Nurse immuniser Kelie Lee administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club during a lockdown to curb an outbreak of cases in Sydney, Australia, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australia will shorten the interval for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots to four months from five from Jan. 4, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The wait time will be further reduced to three months from Jan. 31, Hunt said during a media conference.

Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Chris Reese

