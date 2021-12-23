Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Australia to shorten COVID-19 booster dose intervals from January
1 minute read
SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australia will shorten the interval for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots to four months from five from Jan. 4, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.
The wait time will be further reduced to three months from Jan. 31, Hunt said during a media conference.
Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.