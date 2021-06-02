Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia, Spain, Sweden among nations to announce fresh COVAX donations

A pack of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines is seen as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, at the international airtport of Accra, Ghana February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

Australia and European countries announced fresh contributions to the COVAX doses-sharing mechanism on Wednesday in a bid to widen vaccination of people in low- and middle-income countries.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that his country was making a further $50 million donation to the GAVI vaccine alliance's COVAX facility, bringing its total to $130 million.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, who announced a donation of 15 million doses and 50 million euros ($61 million), said: "Only by leading by example we will be effective in preaching solidarity." Sweden, Austria and Luxembourg were among other countries to announce new donations, as well.

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

