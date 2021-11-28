Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Australian state confirms two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant
1 minute read
MELBOURNE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Health officials in Australia's most populous state confirmed on Sunday that two arrivals from southern Africa over the weekend had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The New South Wales health department said both passengers had come to Sydney on Saturday evening and had tested positive for COVID-19 late that night.
Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.