Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Australia's New South Wales reports record spike in COVID-19 cases to 466

1 minute read

Commuters wear protective face masks on public transit at Central Station following the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - New South Wales reported a record 466 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said as Australia's most populous state remained in tight lockdown.

"This is the largest jump we have seen in a night," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. "It's fair to say that we are extremely concerned about the situation that we're in, in New South Wales."

Officials warned the state's infections could surge further in coming days as they reported four more people had died, taking the number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 42.

Of the new cases, at least 60 are people who spent time in the community while infectious, Berejiklian said.

Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:55 AM UTC

U.S. authorizes third shot of COVID-19 vaccines for the immunocompromised

U.S regulators authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)-BioNTech and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Friday for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Mississippi hospital puts beds in parking garage to cope with COVID-19 surge
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. workplace regulator says vaccinated workers should wear masks
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA declines to approve Sesen Bio's bladder cancer treatment, shares plunge
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer expands recall of anti-smoking drug over carcinogen presence