Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) on Tuesday said it expected the number of customers affected by a massive data breach to grow after it discovered policy records of a further 1,000 customers had been stolen by a criminal.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Devika Syamnath











