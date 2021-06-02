Australia's Victoria state extends COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne

A woman walks past a "Stay Safe Melbourne" sign on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

Australia's Victoria state on Wednesday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in state capital Melbourne for another week in a bid to contain the latest virus outbreak, but eased restrictions in other regions.

The lockdown, imposed on May 27 after the state reported its first locally acquired coronavirus cases, had been scheduled to end Thursday night. It will now end on June 10.

The state reported six new locally acquired cases on Wednesday, versus nine a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 60.

