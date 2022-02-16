Austria to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5

People enter a vaccination center at St. Stephen's Cathedral to receive a dose of Comirnaty, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Vienna, Austria February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austria will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions by March 5, including scrapping an earlier closing time of midnight for bars and restaurants and allowing night clubs to reopen, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

Having recently announced that unvaccinated people would be allowed to return to restaurants and non-essential shops if they have been tested, Nehammer told a news conference such proof of testing, recovery or vaccination would also be scrapped given falling infections and a manageable situation in hospitals.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Angus MacSwan

