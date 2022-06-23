Austria scraps already-suspended COVID vaccine mandate

A woman gets a dose of Comirnaty, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a vaccination center in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, June 23 (Reuters) - Austria is scrapping an already-suspended COVID-19 vaccine mandate as it has divided the country and is unlikely to raise one of western Europe's lowest vaccination rates, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said on Thursday.

"We have decided as a government to do away with the vaccine mandate," Rauch told a news conference. read more

Reporting by Francois Murphy

