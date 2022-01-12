Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Austria's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, newspaper says
1 minute read
VIENNA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Austria's daily new coronavirus infections have risen to a new record of 18,427, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday as cases have been surging because of the spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant.
Daily figures are due to be published later on Wednesday.
Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Toby Chopra
