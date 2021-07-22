Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Azerbaijan extends COVID-19 quarantine restrictions until September

An Azeri law enforcement officer checks documents of women after the authorities imposed restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Baku, Azerbaijan April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

BAKU, July 22 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan extended its quarantine restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 until Sept. 1, the government said on Thursday.

The restrictions mean the borders of the South Caucasus country of about 10 million people will remain closed. Only vaccinated people will be able to attend weddings and visit sports venues. People are required to wear face masks indoors.

Azerbaijan's coronavirus task force also said that public transport would not operate in the capital, Baku, on weekends and public holidays. The country has confirmed 339,062 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,998 deaths since the pandemic began.

