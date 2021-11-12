Factbox: Baby Powder to Band-Aid: Key facts on J&J's consumer health business

Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson//File Photo

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) will soon spin-off its consumer health division, giving up a part of the company that has been the core to its business and image for more than 130 years.

The split, expected to be completed in 18 to 24 months, will create a company with brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine and will compete with industry leaders Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) and Unilever Plc (ULVR.L). read more

Here are some facts about the past and present products of J&J's consumer health division:

** One of J&J's earliest products was the world's first commercial first aid kit, released in 1888 for railroad workers

** J&J acquired Neutrogena in 1994 for nearly $1 billion. It has since then expanded its consumer health division, buying Pfizer's healthcare unit in 2006 for $16.6 billion and adding brands like Listerine and Zantac. In 2016, it bought hair care products maker Vogue International for $3.3 billion.

