Bahrain authorizes AstraZeneca's anti-COVID drug for emergency use

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) anti-COVID drug Evusheld, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

Bahrain has become the first country to authorize the drug, which will be limited to adults who suffer from immunodeficiency or who are taking immunosuppressants, as well as individuals with occupations that put them at risk of transmission, the news agency said.

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Nick Macfie

