Bahrain authorizes use of Pfizer's anti-COVID drug -state news agency

1 minute read

Boxes containing Pfizer's Paxlovid, COVID-19 treatment pills, sit inside a truck at a distribution facility in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. in this undated handout picture. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Bahrain's health authorities authorized Pfizer's (PFE.N) Paxlovid COVID-19 drug for emergency use in adults aged over 18, the state news agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services was based on the review and evaluation of data provided by Pfizer, the statement added.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Yomna Ehab

