Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Batavia Biosciences works with Swiss start-up on COVID-19 vaccine

2 minute read

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Privately held Batavia Biosciences said on Tuesday it is working with Swiss start-up Swiss Rockets AG on an investigational COVID-19 vaccine that both companies hope to begin testing in humans next year.

"Batavia will collaborate...to develop a clinical process able to rapidly deliver 1,000 doses of material for clinical trials," Chris Yallop, chief operating officer and founder of Leiden, Netherlands-based Batavia, said in a statement.

"After successful completion, we will continue to scale-up and optimise the process for commercial scale," he added.

Swiss Rockets has won about 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million) in public funding for its RocketVax subsidiary to help develop its vaccine candidate in cooperation with Basel University Hospital, the University of Basel and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, the company has said.

The Dutch biotechnology contract manufacturer is due to develop the clinical process and deliver the clinical product of RocketVax's vaccine candidate. The Swiss company said further partnerships are planned, to help advance its vaccine candidate quickly.

($1 = 0.9228 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:43 AM UTCIndonesia readies more medical options for worst-case coronavirus scenario

Indonesia has prepared backup medical facilities for a worst-case scenario where daily coronavirus infections reach 40,000 to 50,000, an official said on Tuesday, as the country reported another day of record fatalities from its worst outbreak so far.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia's COVID death rate hit record in June after calls for better data
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan to ship millions more COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, Asian neighbours this week
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIsrael sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTurkey reports three cases of Delta Plus coronavirus variant