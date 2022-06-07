Bavarian Nordic sells monkeypox vaccines to Canada

An employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) said on Tuesday it had signed a $56 million contract with Canada for its smallpox vaccine, which is also approved for use against monkeypox in the country, with deliveries starting next year.

"In parallel, Bavarian Nordic continues to secure contracts with other countries, including Denmark, but also countries outside Europe, to supply the vaccine to mitigate the current monkeypox outbreak", said the firm.

Bavarian will also host an investor call later on Tuesday at 1500 CET (1300 GMT).

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

