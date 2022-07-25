Bavarian Nordic in talks to expand monkeypox vaccine production, if needed

An employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - A Danish company behind themonkeypox vaccine being used to stem the rapidly spreading global outbreak is in discussions with contract manufacturers and early talks with other vaccine makers to expand its production capacity should the need arise, Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) CEO Paul Chaplin said on Monday.

The Copenhagen-based vaccine maker has has a vaccine that goes by the brand name Jynneos, Imvamune or Imvanex - depending on geography. It has U.S. and European approval for the prevention of monkeypox as well as the closely related smallpox.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Louise Heavens

