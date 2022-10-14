Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland















STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine.

The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the country as part of the deal, and deliveries would start imminently.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen











