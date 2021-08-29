Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Baxter in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom for about $10 bln -WSJ

1 minute read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S.-based medical technology company Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) is in advanced talks to buy medical equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC.N) for about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A takeover deal could value Hill-Rom at around $150 per share, the report said, adding the deal could be reached by midweek if the talks do not fall apart.

Hill-Rom, founded in 1915, offers services including smart beds for patients, diagnostics and monitoring technologies, according to the company's website.

Baxter and Hill-Rom did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

