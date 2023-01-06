Baxter International plans to spin off kidney care units

Companies Baxter International Inc Follow















Jan 6 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) said on Friday it plans to spin off its kidney care units into an independent, publicly traded company in the next 12-18 months.

Baxter is also exploring alternatives for its BioPharma Solutions business, including a potential sale or other separation options, the company said.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











