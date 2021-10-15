Bayer, CureVac terminate COVID-19 shot production partnership

Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet and Werner Baumann, CEO of German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG, speak to the media following their visit to the future production site of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine (CVnCoV) at the Bayer AG plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 15, 2021. Sascha Steinbach/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) has terminated a vaccine manufacturing partnership under which it would have helped produce CureVac's (5CV.DE) COVID-19 shot, a spokesperson for Bayer told a German newspaper.

The news comes after CureVac earlier this week said it will give up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on collaborating with GSK (GSK.L) to develop improved mRNA vaccine technology.

"Jointly with CureVac we have decided by mutual agreement to not continue the cooperation," the Bayer spokesperson told Rheinische Post.

Bayer in February said it expected to produce 160 million doses of the CureVac shot in 2022 at its Wuppertal site in western Germany. read more

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Bill Berkrot

