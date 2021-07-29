Bayer posts extra $4.5 billion provision for Roundup litigation

The logo of Bayer AG is seen in a showroom of the German drugmaker where the annual results news conference takes place in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Thursday that it would post an additional provision of $4.5 billion related to litigation of its Roundup weedkiller.

Bayer made the announcement in an update to investors on how it plans to deal with Roundup-related litigation that has dogged the company after it acquired it as part of its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018.

The decision comes after a U.S. judge in May rejected Bayer's plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. read more

Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Merriman

