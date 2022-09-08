Bayer, Regeneron's eye drug shown to work at higher dose, longer intervals

A bridge is decorated with the logo of a Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Thursday that its anti-blindness treatment Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron (REGN.O), was shown to work as well when given at a higher dose at a longer interval between injections.

Eylea, which is normally given at 2 milligrams every eight weeks, was shown in two late-stage trials to be as effective when given at 8 mg at longer intervals, without any additional safety issues, the German company said in a statement.

The results will help Bayer compete with Roche (ROG.S), while rival drug Vabysmo was launched this year. The Swiss drugmaker is seeking to win over patients with longer intervals between injections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.